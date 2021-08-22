TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $179,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMZ opened at $1.59 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

