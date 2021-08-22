Tornado Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.15 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.23 or 0.00100507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00132146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00156306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.50 or 0.99779058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00928923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.68 or 0.06604387 BTC.

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,585 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

