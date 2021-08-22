Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

