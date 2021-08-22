TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TowneBank by 55.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TowneBank by 106,394.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 29.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

