TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 58.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $45,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.30 and a beta of 1.56.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,212 shares of company stock worth $2,750,193. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

