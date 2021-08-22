Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.11. The stock had a trading volume of 583,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,493. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

