TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TA. CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TA stock remained flat at $C$12.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 491,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.44.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

