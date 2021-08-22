TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.