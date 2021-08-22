Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.32. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

