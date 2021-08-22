Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $21.14. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

