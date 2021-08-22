TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 493 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS NUSC opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.