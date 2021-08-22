TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 94.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.