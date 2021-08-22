TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $152.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

