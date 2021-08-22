TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,382,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 42.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

