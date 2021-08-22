TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.