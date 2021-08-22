TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

ACGL opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.