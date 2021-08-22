Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Financial Comparison

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Devon Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 2 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.49, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Trillion Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 3.60 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -285.56 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Devon Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

