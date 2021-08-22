Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

TRIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 270,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,105. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.