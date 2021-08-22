TrueFlip Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $36,508.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.