Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $173,866.23 and approximately $129.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00824365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103954 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

