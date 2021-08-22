Truist Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MQ. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Get Marqeta alerts:

NASDAQ MQ opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.