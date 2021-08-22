Truist Securities Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

