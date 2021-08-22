Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $351.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.