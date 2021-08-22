Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

XYL stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.75. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

