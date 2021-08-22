Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.98 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 928.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

