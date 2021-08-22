Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $155.13 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $155.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.51. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.