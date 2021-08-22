Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,557,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,322,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000.

IYM stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95.

