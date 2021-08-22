TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $103.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TTEC opened at $104.32 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,948 shares of company stock worth $5,508,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

