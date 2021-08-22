Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $485,550.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

