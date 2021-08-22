Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 2,738,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,098. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

