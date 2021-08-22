Typerium One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $832,563.03 and approximately $38.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

