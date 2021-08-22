Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $842,214.14 and $13,907.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00132004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00156657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,755.93 or 1.00016583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00922973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.60 or 0.06625108 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

