UBS Group Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.09. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,363 shares of company stock worth $17,247,611. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

