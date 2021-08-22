Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $415.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.