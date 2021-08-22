UniLayer Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, UniLayer has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00817972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00102770 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,074,723 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

