United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lessened by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $193.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

