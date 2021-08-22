Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 2,140,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,088. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.