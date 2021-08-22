Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

UEIC traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $50.46. 77,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

