Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,115,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,028,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unum Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 212,071 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 1,622,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

