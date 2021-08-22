Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $195.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.13. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,851 shares of company stock valued at $38,845,580. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

