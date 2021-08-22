VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

MOO opened at $90.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

