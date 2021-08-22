Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$49.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

