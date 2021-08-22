Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VWO stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

