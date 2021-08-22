Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.52. 1,187,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,933. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

