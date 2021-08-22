Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 234,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

