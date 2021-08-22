Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $209.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

