Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 276.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $182.48 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

