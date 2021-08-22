Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

