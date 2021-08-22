Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Boosted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.92. 92,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,228. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

