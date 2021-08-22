Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

